5 Award Winning Minutes With Ayla Annac of InvivoSciences, Inc.

InvivoSciences, Inc. (IVS) is a pre-clinical-stage biotech company developing therapies for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. Our innovation utilizes its predictive precision medicine development technology platform, Kokordia , combining patient-derived micro heart on a chip, NuHeart , AI-assisted patient-stratification diagnostic technology, and automated instrumentation for precision medicine development. IVS201 is our lead drug development program targeting heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

Heart failure (HF), such as HFpEF, is a complex disease with different subgroups, where patient stratification is the key to advancing a targeted therapy in ever-challenging HF drug development. Our first pipeline, IVS201, is a repurposed drug candidate for treating a rare HFpEF, defined by our AI-assisted patient stratification technology.

