5 Award Winning Minutes With Bill Hawes of Hawes And Company, LLC Dba Fanci Freez

On this episode of “5 Award Winning Minutes With,” our host, Stephen Seidel of The Seidel Agency, takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Stephen speaks with Bill Hawes of Hawes And Company, LLC Dba Fanci Freez

We are a dynamic company that owns and operates a collection of successful restaurants, each known for delivering high-quality food, exceptional service, and a memorable dining experience. Our passion for food innovation and customer satisfaction extends beyond the walls of our restaurants and into the world of consumer packaged goods (CPG). One of our most exciting ventures in this space is the development, production, and retail distribution of our signature soft-serve ice cream milkshakes under the beloved Fanci Freez brand.

Fanci Freez has a rich history and a loyal following, originally earning its reputation as a cherished local favorite at our brick-and-mortar restaurant locations. Over time, our milkshakes became synonymous with quality, nostalgia, and indulgence — a treat that customers couldn’t get enough of. Due to popular demand and a desire to share the Fanci Freez experience with a wider audience, we made the strategic decision to expand into the grocery retail sector.

Today, our Fanci Freez soft-serve milkshakes are available as a packaged product in grocery stores, making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy the same creamy, delicious flavors they love from the comfort of their own homes. We’ve worked meticulously to preserve the original taste, texture, and premium quality of our milkshakes in a convenient, ready-to-consume format.

From product development and packaging design to distribution and in-store merchandising, we manage every step of the CPG process with the same level of care and attention that has made our restaurants a success. We are proud to bring the magic of Fanci Freez to freezers across the country and remain committed to innovation, quality, and customer delight in every pint we sell.

