5 Award Winning Minutes With Casey Patterson of Alli Marketplace

On this episode of “5 Award Winning Minutes With,” our host, Stephen Seidel of The Seidel Agency, takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Stephen speaks with Casey Patterson of Alli Marketplace.

Alli is a digital marketplace that connects people to American family-owned farm-cultivated CBD. American farmers make the best CBD products in the world, but they’re often overshadowed by larger corporations undercutting the farmers’ prices. Alli is a space where American family-owned hemp farmers can sell their products without having to compete with low quality, unsafe, and unverified products from larger companies who are just looking to turn a profit. Customers come to Alli because they know they get the safest, verified, and highest quality CBD products for the best price.

