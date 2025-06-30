On this episode of “5 Award Winning Minutes With,” our host, Greg Kirkham takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Greg speaks with Christopher Chaffins of Southeastern School Of Laser & Electrology Inc.

Licensed/Accredited laser and electrology school located in Lexington, KY.

View original post: 5 Award Winning Minutes With Christopher Chaffins of Southeastern School Of Laser & Electrology Inc. on Daily News Network.

