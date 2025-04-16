5 Award Winning Minutes With Christopher Ehde of The Original Toilet Mirror By Ehde

On this episode of “5 Award Winning Minutes With,” our host, Stephen Seidel of The Seidel Agency, takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Stephen speaks with Christopher Ehde of The Original Toilet Mirror By Ehde

The Toilet Mirror by Ehde — the parenting hack, hygiene tool, and confidence booster you never knew you needed. From potty-training wins to postpartum care and everything in between, we’re flipping the script on personal hygiene with our first-of-its-kind patented product line!

