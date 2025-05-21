On this episode of “5 Award Winning Minutes With,” our host, Greg Kirkham takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Greg speaks with Dr. Stanley Lewis A28 Therapeutics.

A28 Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a targeted lytic peptide platform for treating cancer.

View original post: 5 Award Winning Minutes With Dr. Stanley Lewis A28 Therapeutics on Daily News Network.

