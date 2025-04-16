5 Award Winning Minutes With Eziah Syed of Www.mend.me

On this episode of “5 Award Winning Minutes With,” our host, Stephen Seidel of The Seidel Agency, takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Stephen speaks with Eziah Syed of Www.mend.me.

We are a pioneering life sciences company working at the cutting edge where the worlds of food as medicine and digital behavioral health converge. Our mission is to revolutionize the way chronic conditions and overall wellness are managed by integrating the latest advances in nutritional science with the power of technology-driven behavioral change.

At the heart of our approach is the belief that food can be a powerful tool for healing and prevention—not just sustenance. Leveraging this philosophy, we develop science-backed, personalized nutritional protocols aimed at improving health outcomes, reducing reliance on pharmaceuticals, and empowering individuals to take a proactive role in their wellness journey.

But nutrition alone isn’t enough. That’s why we pair our food-based interventions with evidence-based digital behavioral health solutions. Our technology platform combines artificial intelligence, real-time data monitoring, and behavioral psychology to deliver tailored coaching, insights, and support. By addressing not only what people eat, but why they eat the way they do, we unlock more sustainable, long-term improvements in health.

Our multidisciplinary team of scientists, technologists, clinicians, and nutrition experts work collaboratively to create integrated programs that support the whole person—physically, emotionally, and mentally. Whether managing conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or obesity, or supporting preventive care and mental well-being, our solutions are designed to be adaptive, measurable, and deeply personalized.

We also partner with healthcare systems, employers, and research institutions to ensure our interventions are scalable and supported by clinical evidence. Through ongoing research and innovation, we aim to shape a future where healthcare is more holistic, prevention-focused, and accessible to all.

In short, we’re not just a life sciences company—we’re building a new paradigm for health, grounded in the transformative power of food and the science of behavior change.

View original post: 5 Award Winning Minutes With Eziah Syed of Www.mend.me on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.