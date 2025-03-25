On this episode of “5 Award Winning Minutes With,” our host, Stephen Seidel of The Seidel Agency, takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Stephen speaks with Mark Whittaker of Scientific Research Consortium.

We are boutique testing lab that serves biotechnology, food and feeds, and biofuels. We pride ourselves on exceptional service and customer forward practices. Our strong focus to quality has led to an international and dedicated customer base.

View original post: 5 Award Winning Minutes With Mark Whittaker of Scientific Research Consortium on Daily News Network.

