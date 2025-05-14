On this episode of “5 Award Winning Minutes With,” our host, Greg Kirkham takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Greg speaks with Ramon Somoza of 501K.

Our mission is to create a strong and resilient financial future for each American by providing access to investments usually only available to the wealthiest. As we accomplish this, we aim to catalyze a higher culture with a more confident, innovative, and giving attitude among our fellow Americans.

View original post: 5 Award Winning Minutes With Ramon Somoza of 501K on Daily News Network.

