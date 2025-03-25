5 Award Winning Minutes With Thai Hua of Veritas Consulting Group

On this episode of “5 Award Winning Minutes With,” our host, Stephen Seidel of The Seidel Agency, takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Stephen speaks with Thai Hua of Veritas Consulting Group.

At Veritas Consulting Group, we are a dedicated team of professionals committed to fostering transformative change for individuals and businesses alike. Our foundation is built on the principles of integrity, innovation, and impactful results, providing customized consulting services that address the unique challenges and opportunities our clients face.

