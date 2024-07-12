On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with 5 Minute Salute with Adam Bagby of St. John’s County Public Schools.

Short description of you or your company:

I was to try to get the kids of today to understand how import they are to our future as a society.

What Is Your Why (Why Do You Do What You Do)?

How did you get started in your field or work?

When I graduated from Flagler College

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?

We really do try to shape our future through knowledge and good works.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months?

To get as many 9th graders to pass onto the 10th grade as possible.

