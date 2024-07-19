On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Adam Silva of Ordinary Hero Coaching.

One-on-one and group coaching as well as executive coaching certification.

How do you define success?:

Relationships – the ability to love and be loved. A transcendent cause – a cause greater than self. Living a life of character fueled by my core values.

How did you get started in your field or work?: Sports

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?:

Our founder and my business partner, Jason, also a West Point classmate of mine (’93), suffered “sudden cardiac death” in 2021 and was brought back to life by EMS after a “widow maker” heart attack.

In 2023, I was found to have 6 heart blockages and required triple bypass surgery. A week prior we learned my wife, also a West Point classmate, had breast cancer and would require surgery and chemotherapy.

Jason reached out to me via Facebook to offer support. A few coffee chats later and we decided to join forces.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Business development and marketing.

View original post: 5 Minute Salute with Adam Silva of Ordinary Hero Coaching on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.