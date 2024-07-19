On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Adam Silva of Ordinary Hero Coaching.
One-on-one and group coaching as well as executive coaching certification.
How do you define success?:
- Relationships – the ability to love and be loved.
- A transcendent cause – a cause greater than self.
- Living a life of character fueled by my core values.
How did you get started in your field or work?: Sports
What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?:
Our founder and my business partner, Jason, also a West Point classmate of mine (’93), suffered “sudden cardiac death” in 2021 and was brought back to life by EMS after a “widow maker” heart attack.
In 2023, I was found to have 6 heart blockages and required triple bypass surgery. A week prior we learned my wife, also a West Point classmate, had breast cancer and would require surgery and chemotherapy.
Jason reached out to me via Facebook to offer support. A few coffee chats later and we decided to join forces.
What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?
Business development and marketing.
View original post: 5 Minute Salute with Adam Silva of Ordinary Hero Coaching on Daily News Network.
This post was originally published on Daily News Network.