5 Minute Salute with Bart Bruchok of Shipshape Realty Corporation

Each week on 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Bart Bruchok of Shipshape Realty Corporation.

Short description of you or your company:

I’m a 1991 Naval Academy graduate and Veteran of the Navy Seabees. My wife is also a Navy Veteran. We are retired from our government careers and together work in residential real estate sales. Shipshape Realty Corporation was formed in 2002 and for over 20 years we have helped many people find their dream homes. Our focus is on Veterans and first responders, especially law enforcement – Danielle is a retired Federal Air Marshal.

What Is Your Why (Why Do You Do What You Do)?:

What started out as a supplemental source of income has turned into a full-time passion. Now more than ever, the American dream of home ownership is getting farther out of reach for everyone but, in particular, for service members. So, it is especially satisfying for us to help them and Veterans to navigate their way through these challenging times.

How did you get started in your field or work?:

My family has been in the real estate business for quite some time and based on my background, I thought I could lend a unique perspective to homebuyers – especially those building a new home.

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?:

We are not a franchise, we are not “big time” by any definition. We’ve had up to 10 or so agents but right now it’s just my wife and me. Our business is almost exclusively by referral, we rarely advertise. This allows us to provide an unprecedented level of responsiveness and professionalism to our clients.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months?:

We built our business in Orlando, then resided in Charlotte for a few years. Having been in Jax now for just about a year, our biggest goal is to secure just a few clients so that we can start word-of-mouth referrals here. I have a Military Relocation Professional certification from the National Association of Realtors and need to start some serious networking at local military installations as well as Veterans organizations.

