5 Minute Salute with Bill Palifka of Cymonix

Short company description:

Cymonix is a leading Enterprise AI software provider that helps businesses of all sizes accelerate digital transformation. Our platform CymonixIQ+ provides a comprehensive services to build enterprise-scale AI applications more efficiently and cost-effectively than alternative approaches. The CymonixIQ+ Platform supports any industry with prebuilt, configurable, high-value AI workbenches that promote safe, secure, and trustworthy AI.

How do you define success?:

At Cymonix, we define success by the number of businesses and individuals we empower to overcome their challenges. Our mission is to provide innovative solutions and unwavering support, ensuring our clients can navigate obstacles and achieve their goals through turning their data into actionable insight. By measuring our impact through the positive transformations we facilitate, we strive to create lasting value and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.

How did you get started in your field or work?:

A meet an enterpneur who owned a technology company that took me under his wing.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?:

We are on a mission to transform 1% of the business world’s data into the largest business intelligence network, creating Izzy, the world’s smartest digital college.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?:

The biggest challenge we faced was switching from a builder mindset to a customer focused mindset.

