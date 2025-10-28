5 Minute Salute with Brannon Hicks of Here Tomorrow

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Chris Budihas spoke with Brannon Hicks of Here Tomorrow

Brannon Hicks

Military & First Responder Program Manager at Here Tomorrow

Website Address: www.heretomorrow.org

Short company description:

Here Tomorrow removes the most critical barriers to mental health support: accessibility and affordability. Since 2021, Here Tomorrow has provided suicide prevention support at no cost and with no wait to more than 2,600 individuals in crisis. Here Tomorrow’s services remain at no cost throughout an entire year for friends – those feeling hopeless or suicidal – and family – those concerned about a loved one who may be at risk of suicide.

The Suicide Prevention Specialists of Here Tomorrow team up with friends and family, joining them on a path to recovery and inspiring them to take their new confidence and skills into the world. Here Tomorrow’s certified specialists host weekly support groups and can coordinate licensed therapy for those who require further support, fully funding 12-16 sessions with one of more than 100 mental health providers carefully selected for an individualized experience.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: 5 Minute Salute with Brannon Hicks of Here Tomorrow on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.