On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with 5 Minute Salute with 5 Minute Salute with Brett Schuck of Alaska Adventure Race Team: Ranger Up.

Short description of you or your company:

Our team will be competing in an adventure race covering over 300 miles of raw nature in Alaska from 22 – 27 July which will test our endurance, teamwork, and navigation skills. We are using this opportunity to raise awareness and support for several Veteran and Gold Star Family focused charities.

What Is Your Why (Why Do You Do What You Do)?

Tackling a challenge this large with trusted teammates calls back to the best experiences throughout our military service. While we are a mixed group of still serving and veterans, it gives all of us a chance to honor fallen teammates and continue to serve their families and others.

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?

We’re all West Point graduates with wide experience in the Infantry and Army Special Operations.

