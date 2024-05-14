Each week on “5 Minute Salute” our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Brian Cook of MKS2.

Short company description:

MKS2 is an IT Consulting Powerhouse poised as a Solutions Integrator that leverages unique talent, relationships, and insights to astonish clients across the world.

How do you define success?:

We exist to transform lives and bring value to society and our partners through the inspiration of inclusive and continued service.

Personally, to flourish in service to my family, community, and nation.

How did you get started in your field or work?:

Walked into USMA in the summer of 1986.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?:

Adaptablity

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?:

Understanding that we’re all playing the wrong game. Slowing down to understand that deeply.

View original post: “5 Minute Salute” with Brian Cook of MKS2 on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.