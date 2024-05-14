Each week on “5 Minute Salute” our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Brian O’Neil of Winged Wealth Management and Financial Planning LLC.

Short company description:

Fiduciary, Fee-only, financial planning and wealth management for military and veteran families.

How do you define success?:

Helping as many military/veteran families as I can while providing for my family and creating as much time freedom as possible.

How did you get started in your field or work?:

A combination of the great recession, helping a lot of military families while in uniform, and a disgust at predatory elements of the financial services industry.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?:

We mainly serve fighter pilot families.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?:

My own head trash about why “this or that” was a real obstacle.

View original post: “5 Minute Salute” with Brian O’Neil of Winged Wealth Management and Financial Planning LLC on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.