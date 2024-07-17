5 Minute Salute with Christopher Vedvick of Task Force MVP

On 5 Minute Salute our host Dan Bean talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Dan has the honor to speak with Christopher Vedvick of Task Force MVP.

Task Force MVP is a Name Image and Likeness (NIL) organization dedicated to supporting the athletic and academic dreams of student athletes who are veterans, children of active-duty military members, and Gold Star families. By fostering a culture of unity, resilience, and honor, Task Force MVP invests in the legacy of our nation’s heroes, celebrating sportsmanship and military sacrifice.

What Is Your Why (Why Do You Do What You Do)?

We are driven by a profound commitment to honor the sacrifices of military families and veterans. We believe in the importance of recognizing their contributions and providing meaningful support. By aiding college athletes from these backgrounds, we aim to create opportunities for them to succeed both on and off the field. Task Force MVP is dedicated to ensuring that the legacy of our nation’s heroes is upheld and their families are properly supported.

How did you get started in your field or work?

After retiring from the Army I spent a great deal of time volunteering, especially with the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH). Where I served as the National Commander. After my term as National Commander was completed I took a step back to find a new avenue in which to help. My partner brought up this idea of helping student-athletes who were veterans and family of active duty service members and I was in.

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?

Task Force MVP stands out among NIL collectives by being the only one specifically dedicated to supporting veterans and military families. Unlike most NIL collectives that focus on a single school, Task Force MVP operates on a nationwide scale. This unique approach not only honors the sacrifices of military families but also ensures that athletes from these backgrounds across the country receive the support and recognition they deserve.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months?

Over the next 6 to 12 months, Task Force MVP aims to achieve several tangible goals. Establish strategic partnerships with corporations, veteran organizations, and educational institutions to expand support networks and resources. Identify and recruit student-athletes from military families and veterans nationwide to ensure they receive the necessary NIL support. And to expand our visibility through targeted marketing campaigns, social media engagement, and community outreach programs to raise awareness about the organization’s mission and impact.

View original post: 5 Minute Salute with Christopher Vedvick of Task Force MVP on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.