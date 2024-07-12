On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with 5 Minute Salute with Daniel Flint of Duval County Public Schools.

Hello! I’m Daniel Flint, a Professionally certified U.S. History teacher in Jacksonville, Florida, with over 19 years of teaching experience. I earned my BA in American History from UNION College. In 2022, I was honored as Florida’s History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Passionate about teaching and always exploring new approaches for subjects like the Civil War, Reconstruction, and WWII,

My involvement with military veterans enhances my teaching, and I actively support veteran programs in my community. Join me on an exciting journey through intriguing, behind-the-scenes accounts of U.S. History and its heroes!

I am a highly motivated and sociable individual. I thrive on perfection and a challenge. Currently, I chair the Social Sciences Department at Westside High School and teach US History in the 20th largest Urban District, Duval County Public Schools.

My mission is to serve the community by creating powerful and engaging interactive lessons about compelling aspects of U.S. History to cultivate a deeper understanding and respect for our nation’s path to this present day.

My vision is to educate the public about their local, state, and national history to generate a new understanding of how it has shaped our lives, which in turn will foster a deeper desire to honor and respect what has come before to ensure a brighter future.

What Is Your Why (Why Do You Do What You Do)?

I am in education.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I have been teaching since 2003.

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?

Duval County Public schools is the 20th largest school district in the nation.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months?

My goal is to get more than 70% of my students to be able to pass their state-mandated U.S. History exam.

