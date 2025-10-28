5 Minute Salute with Dr. Brian Carr of Las Vegas Concierge Orthopedic

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Chris Budihas spoke with Dr. Brian Carr.

Dr. Brian Carr

Founder at Las Vegas Concierge Orthopedic

Website Address: http://lvcortho.com



Short company description:

At Las Vegas Concierge Orthopedics we have a very conservative philosophy in which we treat the patients, not the X-Rays. We offer the least invasive options first with the understanding that not every patient requires surgery to get better. We are more interested in treating patients with any musculoskeletal complaint than performing only certain types of procedures.

What is one question you would like the host to ask you?

What is the most important aspect of health care?

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We focus on Service first and deliver high quality orthopedic services.

How do you define success?

I am a hard worker with a known outstanding clinical staff and patient satisfaction rate with the understanding that the patients’ perception of their care is quickly becoming the number one vital sign (without compromising the most current standard of care).

How did you get started in your field of work?

I attended the uniformed services university in Bethesda, MD where we preformed all the tasks typical of medical students as well as the military officer responsibilities and training.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

Retired from Military service in 2017 as a Lieutenant Colonel after completing 18 years of proud Army Service. My strong position that “care of the patient is more important than policy” has led to substantial leadership opportunities throughout my career.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

View original post: 5 Minute Salute with Dr. Brian Carr of Las Vegas Concierge Orthopedic on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.