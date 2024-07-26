5 Minute Salute with Gene Lary

On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Gene Lary.

I am in the process of retiring after a successful 20 year military career. Throughout that career I have managed through three deployments to Iraq totaling close to 36 months deployment time. I have managed to finish two degrees and most importantly start a family.

What Is Your Why (Why Do You Do What You Do)?

It is all about my family. I truly feel as if the are the ultimate measure if success. With an amazing wife and four growing boys being a family man is the most important thing for me.

How did you get started in your field or work?

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?

I have had a very unique military career. I failed Airborne school and was upset that I was sent to Texas, but it was there that I met the love of my life. We got married via proxy when I was deployed to Iraq, and later, we found out that we were expecting our first child on the same day I found out I was going back to Iraq. Throughout my career, I went through multiple deployments, completed my Bachelor’s degree, and attended OCS. I had originally planned for a four-year enlistment but ended up making it a career with a goal of 20+ years. I served in 6 different duty stations, had three more kids, another deployment, and spent a year as a Training with Industry Fellow at AT&T. At 17 and a half years, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, which led the Army to consider ending my career early. Despite this, I fought to finish and ultimately reached my 20-year goal.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months?

Find my post military career and get established in our new home. With that completed get involved in the local Veteran and Parkinsons community.

