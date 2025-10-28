5 Minute Salute with Giles Walger of OODAx

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Chris Budihas spoke with Giles Walger of OODAx

Giles Walger

Founder of OODax

Website Address: oodax.net



Short company description:

I help companies with dual-use / dual-purpose critical technology win contracts with the US Government.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

While I have an hourly retainer, total reatiner fees are 100% refundable upon contract win because I am commission upside and focused on winning.

How do you define success?

When clients win contracts and deliver game-changing technology to the warfighter.

How did you get started in your field of work?

I did this kind of work at AWS and realized all of the barriers that small companies with critical technology faced when trying to sell to the US Government.

