Each week on “5 Minute Salute” our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with James Boggs of TEAM ADDO.

Short company description:

Supporting transitioning service members by giving them a 100% wool, custom made to measure suit and shirt. Resume review/building, career placement, interview training and professional headshots. All absolutely free of charge.

How do you define success?

Success for TEAM ADDO is success of those we serve.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Transitioning myself

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We are the only non-profit that gives a 100% custom made to measure made in the USA suit and shirt.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Fundraising. Still overcoming it.

View original post: “5 Minute Salute” with James Boggs of TEAM ADDO on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.