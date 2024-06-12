Each week on 5 Minute Salute our host Dan Bean talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Dan has the honor to speak with Jaren Woeppel of Motto Mortgage INVICTUS.

Short description of you or your company:

We are an innovative mortgage brokerage that offers clarity and personalized guidance to homebuyers who deserve an advocate looking out for them, providing a one-stop shop homebuyers want, giving them the choice they deserve.

What Is Your Why (Why Do You Do What You Do)?

Being in the real estate business, I’ve been involved in my fair share of mortgage transactions. Being a veteran, I have used the VA loan program several times, and unfortunately, it was rarely a great experience. It is such a phenomenal program for veterans but it is sometimes looked at as a negative by sellers when they receive a VA loan offer, because they tend to be difficult processes. My mission is to provide a great experience and service to our veterans. Ultimately leveling the playing field and have sellers excited when a buyer brings a Motto Mortgage Invictus VA loan offer.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Organically followed my passions leading me here

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?

We take the approach of being advisors and educators. The mortgage and financial industry is extremely complex and almost impossible for the general public to stay up-to-date. With a strong background of economics, real estate investing, and financial modeling; we offer an insight and perspective rarely seen in the mortgage industry.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months?

We have 2 primary goals for the next 6-12 months:

Consult and educate 240 veteran home buyers, resulting in at least 60 successful VA loans closed. Hire and train 3 veterans as Mortgage Loan Originators.

View original post: 5 Minute Salute with Jaren Woeppel of Motto Mortgage INVICTUS on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.