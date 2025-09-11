5 Minute Salute with Jeremy Hoort of (DHC) Dream Benefits

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Jeremy Hoort.

Jeremy Hoort

Specialized Benefits Action Consultant & Coach at (DHC) Dream Benefits

Website Address: https://dashhealthconsulting.com/



Short company description:

I’m Jeremy C. Hoort, founder of Dash Health Consulting (DHC), a mission-driven movement to improve health, nutrition, and financial well-being while building lasting legacies. Our goal is to educate, inspire daily growth, and share knowledge with family, friends, and communities—creating positive change that lasts a lifetime.

DHC brings together top experts in health, wealth, and other key industries to offer life-changing products, services, and career opportunities. Built from 15 years of vision and 2 years of development, we exist to help people afford the best for themselves and their families without settling.

We’re building a unique team, forging powerful business relationships, and disrupting markets to better serve clients. Join our free seminars, webcasts, and this growing movement. By helping others achieve their goals, we can all surpass our greatest dreams—together.

What is one question you would like the host to ask you?

How can you help other Veteran own businesses and our Community?

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

It’s a movement built to disrupt the market and duplicate

How do you define success?

At the end of the day helping 1 person change their life, that’s the generational impact

How did you get started in your field of work?

My Grandmother gave me a $1,000 inheritance check and said start something special. I wanted to help people with solutions and have impactful change.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

Leaving the my family, my other family. Saying goodbye to that type of work on fighter aircraft and Honor Guard. That 9/11 changed my course, everything was different. Three years active with Air National Guard here in Jacksonville. Total change. Then set out to change the world!

View original post: 5 Minute Salute with Jeremy Hoort of (DHC) Dream Benefits on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.