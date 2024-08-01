On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Jerry Young of INvets.

INvets collaborates with veterans, their families, and Indiana communities to ensure a smooth transition to civilian life, while also contributing to the growth of Indiana’s economy.

How do you define success?

I define success as having a positive impact on the lives of others, whether directly or indirectly.

How did you get started in your field or work?: I was a contractor working as an outreach coordinator for the Indiana Adjutant General to support Guard members and combat behavioral health crises.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We go beyond connecting our clients to the right careers and communities by providing the wrap-around services veterans and their families need before, during, and after their transition. One of our core values is transformational impact and I believe we deliver on that promise.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Accurately articulating the valuable skills and abilities of veterans and military spouses with human resource personnel who are unfamiliar with the military culture and lifestyle.

View original post: 5 Minute Salute with Jerry Young of INvets on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.