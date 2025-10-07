5 Minute Salute with Jessica Polvikoski of Clay Veterans

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Chris Budihas spoke with Jessica Polvikoski.

Jessica Polvikoski

President at Clay Veterans

Website Address: www.clayveterans.com



Short company description:

Partnered with Veterans Council Clay County, we operate the Clay Veterans Center, which is a hub for connection and support. We run programs like:

Open-Door Program – a veteran camaraderie program in which volunteers are partnered with a veteran who is looking for connection and support (Call/text/email/message to register)

VetTech Program – helping veterans navigate VA.gov, upload documents, or even just get tech help establishing log-ins. (Call/text/email/message to register)

Support Services – trained volunteers answering questions, guiding veterans, and families to resources (Call/text/email/message to ask question)

We designed the center so veterans and families can walk in and get help — no wrong way to access assistance.

