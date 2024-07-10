5 Minute Salute with Larry Adkins of ACBS Insurance Services

On 5 Minute Salute our host Jack Sears talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Jack has the honor to speak with Larry Adkins of ACBS Insurance Services.

Short description of you or your company:

ACBS Insurance Services is an insurance and comprehensive wealth planning company based in Boca Raton, with the majority of their customers residing in the USA. They are a medium-sized company, in business for one year, with a team of 22 consisting of both employees and contractors. ACBS Insurance Services serves a demographic of both males and females aged 65 and older. Customers appreciate saving money and having the right coverage, and they support ACBS Insurance Services for its local expertise.

What Is Your Why:

We care about our clients and want to ensure they find the right solution and price that fits their needs.

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?:

National Presence, Over 120 years of combined experience, Process driven organization.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months?

Build more brand recognition as the go to for individual Health Insurance

