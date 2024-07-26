5 Minute Salute with Michael Gumb of Muay Thai for Warriors

On 5 Minute Salute our hosts, Chris Budihas and Steve Strum, talk to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris and Steve have the honor to speak with Michael Gumb of Muay Thai for Warriors.

Muay Thai for Warriors is a registered 501(c)(3) Nonprofit that offers free classes for our Veterans, Law Enforcement Officers, and Firefighters utilizing the art of Muay Thai, that creates a structured experience for the mind and body in order to improve Mental Health.

What Is Your Why (Why Do You Do What You Do)?

Imagine being 17 years old, leaving all your family, friends, and everything you know to go join the Military unsure about the possibility of going to war and the memories after returning home.

Imagine being a Law Enforcement Officer and most of the calls to respond to involve a negative outcome, such as a DUI, domestic abuse, theft, or violence.

Imagine being a Firefighter and being called to respond to a house with a deceased body in it for days; or a deadly car crash with teenagers involved.

Our Veterans, Law Enforcement, and Firefighters selflessly defend and respond within our communities. Often, a career of filled with these images and responses can take an emotional shift in their mental health.

Muay Thai for Warriors is here to say THANK YOU, build COMMUNITY, and instill PURPOSE for our Warriors!

How did you get started in your field or work?

I am a 20 Year Marine Corps combat veteran, and a long term student of Muay Thai.

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?

Unlike other groups that offer free events on a annual, quarterly, or monthly basis, Muay Thai for Warriors offers free classes 3x a week to our first responders and veterans. Whether someone needs our offerings once a weekly, monthly, or annually, it is always routinely available.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months?

Raise $50,000.00, and position expand our scope into other cities.

