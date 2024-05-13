“5 Minute Salute” with Michael Mitchell of Jacksonville University

Each week on “5 Minute Salute” our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Michael Mitchell of Jacksonville University.

The Jacksonville University Veterans and Military Resource Center provides support and assistance to our many military and veteran students. Under the leadership of the Director of the VMRC, Mike Mitchell, we assist prospective and current students with admission, transition, academic success, and student involvement.

Smoov Entertainment, LLC is a Disc Jockey business for the purpose of entertaining private events, wedding receptions, family reunions, etc.

What Is Your Why (Why Do You Do What You Do)?

The reason why I do what I do at Jacksonville University is because, I want to ensure all of our military connected students understand how to navigate their GI Bill benefits and their college experience in a way that will aid in their success.

I enjoy deejaying because i love to see people happy and just having a great time. Music is therapeutic.

How did you get started in your field or work?

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?

The one thing that makes me unique at Jacksonville University is that I’m a fighter and will do everything in my power to ensure our military connected students have the best college experience anyone can have.

I’m good at what I do as being a DJ.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months?

My biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 months is to partnership with more veteran organizations to assist with their needs. I would find companies for the purpose of sponsorships as there’s a need for monetary support to allow me to do the things that I do for our veterans.

