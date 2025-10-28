This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Chris Budihas spoke with Michelle Lang.

Michelle Lang

Executive Director at Operation Honor: Rural Salute

Website Address: HTTPS://ohruralsalute.org



Short company description:

501c3 dedicated to serving and supporting rural veterans, their families and rural NG/Reserve

What is one question you would like the host to ask you?

Why is your focus rural veterans?

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We appear to be the only national nonprofit focused solely on rural veterans

How do you define success?

For me, success is about impact. It’s knowing that because of our work, a veteran in a small town who once felt forgotten now has a reason to get up in the morning, a community around them, and a path forward. Success is measured in stories, in lives changed, and in the ripple effect that happens when people feel seen, supported, and valued.

How did you get started in your field of work?

I started this work because I couldn’t ignore what I was seeing. As a military spouse surrounded by veterans, I saw how many of them, especially in rural communities, were slipping through the cracks. They weren’t broken or unwilling; they just lacked access, connection, and opportunity. That pushed me to co-found Operation Honor: Rural Salute to meet veterans where they are and help them build what comes next. What started as a mission to help a few families has grown into a movement to make sure no veteran is left behind simply because of where they live

View original post: 5 Minute Salute with Michelle Lang of Operation Honor: Rural Salute on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.