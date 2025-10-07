5 Minute Salute with Nathan Robinson of ReiCloud Solutions

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Chris Budihas spoke with Nathan Robinson.

Nathan Robinson

CEO/AI Strategist at ReiCloud Solutions

Website Address: www.reicloudsolutions.com



Short company description:

ReiCloud Solutions is an AI and cloud consulting firm that helps businesses of all sizes adopt and scale artificial intelligence. We focus on making enterprise-grade AI tools practical, affordable, and impactful for small and medium-sized businesses.

What is one question you would like the host to ask you?

What advice do you have for veterans looking to break into the tech or AI space?

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We don’t just sell technology — we bridge the gap between enterprise-level AI and everyday business needs. We take tools that Fortune 100 companies use and make them accessible for realtors, law firms, medical practices, and local entrepreneurs.

How do you define success?

For me, success is setting a clear goal and running toward it, not away from something. Sometimes the path changes, but success is staying committed, pivoting when necessary, and achieving impact along the way.

How did you get started in your field of work?

When I completed Generative AI training in 2023 at AWS, I realized I had a natural gift for applying it to real-world problems. That’s when I committed to leading innovation and helping organizations put AI to work the right way.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

The most impactful moment was being accepted into the Hiring Our Heroes transition program. That opportunity gave me exposure to major companies and resulted in 10x six-figure job offers, including Amazon Web Services, Bank of America, Verizon, and Cox Enterprises. I ultimately chose AWS, which set me on the path to where I am today.

View original post: 5 Minute Salute with Nathan Robinson of ReiCloud Solutions on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.