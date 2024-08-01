On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Rob Campbell of Rob Campbell Leadership.

Coaching and Speaking on the topics of Military Transition and Leadership. Also run a window fashions company.

How do you define success?

My people and my team are growing and thriving.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Followed my purpose and passion.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Lessons from the battlefield to the boardroom.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Cashflow.

View original post: 5 Minute Salute with Rob Campbell of Rob Campbell Leadership on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.