5 Minute Salute with Roguens Stinvil of ROBN

On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Roguens Stinvil of ROBN.

We are a small business owned by veterans. We offer high-quality electronic gadgets, sporting goods, and tactical gear. Our initial product line includes a wearable speaker called ROBN Smart Harness, available on our website at www.confidence-buy.com.

What Is Your Why (Why Are You In Business)?

The ROBN Smart Harness is an innovative and advanced design that offers a unique blend of safety and convenience. This harness lets you enjoy your favorite music while being aware of your surroundings, making it perfect for workouts or runs. With a long-lasting battery and a walkie-talkie range of 2 km, it is ideal for group activities such as team cycling, hiking, skiing, and snowboarding. College students will also find it a desirable accessory as it looks stylish and enables them to listen to music and converse with friends while skateboarding. The ROBN Smart Harness is the ultimate choice for those who value safety, practicality, and an active lifestyle, all while enjoying its convenience.

How did you get started in your field or work?

From a young age, I’ve been passionate about entrepreneurship. I started my journey by selling pens and notebooks when I was nine. Fueled by this drive, I pursued a master’s degree in general business, focusing on transportation and logistics. Although seemingly unrelated to entrepreneurship, my college experience connected me with inspiring individuals who encouraged me to pursue my business dreams. I envision offering the latest gadgets and tactical gear at fair prices and creating a showroom where customers can engage with each other and test our products while we address their queries.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Before beginning college, I obtained a certification in HVAC to gain practical skills. 2010, I started my college journey at Florida State College in Jacksonville. After completing an associate degree in general studies, I joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Following basic and advanced training, I returned to Jacksonville for a bachelor’s degree in supervision and management. While in college, I worked as a Financial Representative at UF Health Jacksonville and fulfilled my military duty by drilling one weekend a month in Savannah, GA.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months for your business?

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, I enlisted in the U.S. Army and became a Paratrooper, serving in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Liberty. Later, in 2023, I embarked on a one-year tour in South Korea, where I served as a logistics coordinator liaison for United States Forces Korea (USFK) and the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command at Camp Humphreys. I am pursuing a second master’s in business Intelligence and Data Analytics at Fayetteville State University. Upon graduation, I aim to work for a company as either a Business Analyst or a Data Analyst, where my leadership and analytical skills will be valued by the company.

We are committed to pioneering ideas and approaches prioritizing safety and people’s well-being over financial gain.

We aim to feature my products in at least 10 major college and university bookstores in Florida. Additionally, I plan to open a showroom to display and sell my products. I will also host workshops, demos, and special events to attract customers and create a community around our brand. I will collect feedback and adapt my offerings based on customer preferences.

View original post: 5 Minute Salute with Roguens Stinvil of ROBN on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.