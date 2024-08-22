On 5 Minute Salute our host Jack Sears talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Jack has the honor to speak with Russell Parker of Forty-Four Risk PM, LLC.

44 Risk PM is a disabled veteran owned company, we focus on providing project management education services around the PMP, PMI-RMP, and Project leadership to the community.

I am a PMI-Authorized Training Partner instructor for the PMP and provide PMP education for people to take the PMP exam.

What Is Your Why (Why Do You Do What You Do)?

I love learning and teaching. This is a way to stay engaged with project management, work on my own, and do what I love.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I took a PMP course that was subpar and have seen the lack of leadership training with in the field

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?

I focus on the holistic approach to project management. I am not out to take money and give a certificate for the exam.

I provide coaching, mentorship, resume assistance, and PMI application assistance. My goal is to walk through the process with the student.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months?

Six months – run PMP courses and build up testimonials.

12 months – run RMP courses and Leadership Bootcamps

View original post: 5 Minute Salute with Russell Parker of Forty-Four Risk PM, LLC on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.