On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with 5 Minute Salute with 5 Minute Salute with Samantha Ross of Healthy Relationships & Communities.

Short company description:

Committed to fostering organizational excellence through individual well-being and purpose.

How do you define success?

Collaborations that identify underlying issues and solutions to improve personal well-being and organizational success.

How did you get started in your field or work?

A passion to help people navigate the twists and turns of life, led me into the field of mental health and higher education. My military career was an amazing platform to hone these skills in the service of my country and now as a consultant.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Taking a chance to start a company probably would not have happened if my family had not had to move overseas, and COVID had not created the ability to work remotely.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Managing my time and energy as projects continue to come my way.

View original post: 5 Minute Salute with Samantha Ross of Healthy Relationships & Communities on Daily News Network.

