This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Chris Budihas spoke with with Otis McGregor of Tribe + Purpose

Otis McGregor

Founder of Tribe + Purpose

Website Address: 10xyourteam.net



Short company description:

We guide you to find your clarity, resolve, and purpose. We know the challenges, and we are with you the entire way, providing a plan, coaching, and accountability. We know that no one gets there alone. That is why we also help you build your tribe because your tribe and purpose lead to success in life.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We combine the leadership experiences of Special Operations, high-performance sports, and business executives to create a customized leadership program to help small businesses scale.

How do you define success?

The impact I make on other people’s lives by helping them succeed.

How did you get started in your field of work?

25 years Army SpecOps, 7 years business leadership, 10 years sports leadership, combined into a moment of clarity one afternoon.

View original post: 5 Minute Salute with with Otis McGregor of Tribe + Purpose on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.