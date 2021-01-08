“5 Minute Salute” with Dave Seamans from Timothy James Seamans Memorial Foundation

Each week on “5 Minute Salute,” our host Nick Howland talks to veterans who have successfully transitioned from active duty to the business world. This week, Nick Howland sat down with Dave Seamans from Timothy James Seamans Memorial Foundation.

The purpose and mission of Timothy James Seamans Memorial Foundation is to create, establish, and help maintain the Fallen Soldier Monument at each hometown high school of a Florida graduates who have lost their lives defending the United States of America in our war against terrorism.

To learn more, visit http://www.floridafallenheroes.org.