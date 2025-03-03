5 Minutes With Amber Craig of DeMonet Education and Peter Wimberg of Wimberg Landscaping, Inc

On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our hosts, Morgan Yonge and Monica Arora, of Digital Monk Marketing, take the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Morgan and Monica speak with Amber Craig of DeMonet Education and Peter Wimberg of Wimberg Landscaping, Inc.

Amber Craig:

DeMonet is a personalized education platform honouring the rich scientific and medical history of cannabis, while offering innovative solutions that cater to the present and future of plant wellness. The Co-Founders of DeMonet have worked in the medical cannabis space in Canada since its infancy, and have seen the evolution of cannabis education through to legalization. ​ Since legalization in Canada, the number of registered medical patients has declined, but the majority of people purchasing in recreational dispensaries are using cannabis for medical or wellness purposes. ​​ As cannabis becomes more accessible, reliable sources of information and education are becoming extinct. The need for education has never been stronger. ​ However, cannabis education cannot be generalized. There are hundreds of cannabinoids, thousands of products and a myriad of ways to interact with and use the plant. The individual user’s medical history, genetic makeup and overall lifestyle will impact their experience and ultimately, their results. This is where we come in. Our clients can speak with a reputable doctor who specializes in cannabis applications and science, to provide personalized education that is specific to them.

Peter Wimberg:

Wimberg Landscaping has been serving residential clients in the Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky area for 435 years. We offer landscape design and installation, landscape maintenance, snow removal, lighting and irrigation, and pollinator and native gardens.

