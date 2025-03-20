5 Minutes With Angela Breidenbach of International Institute of Genealogical Studies

On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our host, Conor Smith speaks with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Conor speaks with Angela Breidenbach of International Institute of Genealogical Studies.

International Institute of Genealogical Studies trains professional genealogists around the world in genealogical sciences, research records, and professional development skills. As a career trade school, we offer professional credentials in 14 genealogical fields of study for career-minded genealogists and classes for family historians wanting to preserve genealogy, history, and knowledge for families and friends. Continuing education for librarians, law enforcement, professionals, and writers to enhance your career and capabilities. Come learn with us in a flexible, affordable, professional online education environment. Visit https://genealogicalstudies.com.

