5 Minutes with Ashlee Foy PA-C, MMS

“5 Minutes With” is a fun talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. It’s titled “5 Minutes With” because we spend about 5 minutes with the guests uncovering some fun facts about them, their companies, and their community engagement. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Ashlee Foy PA-C, MMS.

Ashlee Foy PA-C, MMS

CEO at Renuology.com

Website Address: https://renuology.com/



Short company description:

Renuology is a science-driven wellness company specializing in DNA-based health optimization. By combining advanced genetic insights with personalized supplement protocols, peptide therapies, and physician-guided wellness solutions, Renuology empowers individuals and healthcare providers to make data-driven decisions for long-term health. Our mission is to bridge the gap between modern medical expertise and consumer wellness, delivering precision tools that improve outcomes at the cellular level.

What makes you unique?

We are redefining precision wellness by starting at the source your DNA. Unlike generic wellness brands, we use advanced genetic and epigenetic insights to create personalized protocols based on methylation, detox pathways, nutrient metabolism, and more. What makes us unique is our commitment to bridging the gap between white-coat medicine and consumer wellness. We empower physicians and wellness centers with clinical-grade tools, ensuring health decisions are based on science, not guesswork or internet trends. Renuology goes beyond simply selling supplements by focusing on education, actionable data, and targeted solutions that improve long-term outcomes. By offering a full spectrum of services like DNA testing, physician-guided supplementation, peptide therapies, and HRT solutions we provide an integrated ecosystem for both providers and patients. And because we’ve chosen to self-fund, we’ve maintained full ownership and strategic control, prioritizing integrity, quality, and meaningful impact over rapid, investor-driven growth.

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

‘

What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Seeing how easily people enter the wellness industry with little to no true knowledge, training, or understanding of human biology. The market has become saturated with trendy products pushed by viral influencers or celebrities who have no clinical background, yet they’re shaping people’s health decisions. It frustrates me to see consumers choosing supplements or protocols based on marketing hype rather than science, often with no awareness of the risks or the lack of efficacy. Wellness should be grounded in evidence, precision, and respect for the complexity of the human body not just the latest fad or who has the loudest social media presence.

How do you like to spend your free time?

Creating meaningful memories with my family and friends, and always staying active typically outside. Boating, Biking, etc.

If you could get a tattoo today, what would you get?

LOL… well I have tattoos. So I have always added something that means something to me. My very first tattoo was the coordinates to where we spread my brothers ashes.

With the rise of short-form video platforms, how do you decide the right format for specific audiences?

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: 5 Minutes with Ashlee Foy PA-C, MMS on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.