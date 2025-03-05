5 Minutes With Christina Andes of Healthy Horizons LLC

On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our host, Conor Smith speaks with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Conor speaks with Christina Andes of Healthy Horizons LLC.

Nutrition Counseling is dedicated to helping women over 40 repair their metabolism, achieve lasting weight loss, and reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. Through personalized coaching, science-backed strategies, and a whole-foods approach, we empower clients to feel vibrant and healthy for years to come. As a Certified Fast Metabolism Diet Coach and Nutrition Coach, I provide expert guidance to support sustainable wellness transformations.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

One of my greatest accomplishments has been transitioning from a hospital CFO to owning my own nutrition coaching business. After years in the healthcare industry, I saw firsthand the need for a proactive approach to wellness—one that helps people prevent chronic conditions rather than just managing them after the fact. Taking the leap from a corporate leadership role to building Healthy Horizons | Nutrition Counseling was both exciting and challenging. But now, I get to combine my business expertise with my passion for nutrition to help women over 40 repair their metabolism, achieve sustainable weight loss, and improve their overall health. Seeing my clients transform their lives makes every step of this journey worth it.

How do you define success?

For me, success is about making a meaningful impact in people’s lives. It’s seeing my clients regain their health, confidence, and energy—knowing that I’ve helped them create lasting change. Success is also about personal growth, continually learning, and evolving both as a coach and as a person. If I can wake up each day excited about the work I do and see the positive ripple effect in my clients’ lives, then I know I’m successful.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

The most important lesson I’ve learned in my career is that no matter how much you love what you do, a toxic or unsupportive work environment can drain your passion and limit your potential. I spent years in a leadership role in healthcare, and while I loved the impact I was making, I realized that the environment wasn’t serving me in the way I wanted to serve others. Making the leap to start my own business was both freeing and empowering—it allowed me to align my work with my values and create the kind of impact I truly believe in. Now, I encourage others to prioritize both passion and environment when building a fulfilling career.

