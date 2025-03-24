On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our host, Morgan Yonge, takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Morgan speaks with Christine Campbell Rapin of CLEAR Acceleration Inc.

Service-based business owners and consultants hire us to build consistently profitable businesses by implementing effective marketing and business strategies and scale successfully so they can find their next client predictably, frequently and profitably.

View original post: 5 Minutes With Christine Campbell Rapin of CLEAR Acceleration Inc on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.