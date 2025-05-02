5 Minutes With Darian Parker of Parker Personal Training and Christi Bowling of Prime Wellness

On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our host, Daniel Coburn, takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur who is doing great work in our community. In this segment, Daniel speaks with Darian Parker of Parker Personal Training and Christi Bowling of Prime Wellness.

Darian Parker:

I provide live/real time virtual personal training services for a select clientele who are looking for a higher end training service. The goal of my live virtual service is to deliver an experience that combines both the personal and close nature of communication along with a simplistic and progressive overload based approach to training. No gimmicks here. Only great training and quality communication that takes advantage of the awesome advances in technology.

Christi Bowling:

Private practice dietitian providing medical nutrition therapy for a varies of health conditions.

