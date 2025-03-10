5 Minutes With Earl Thiessen of Oxford House Foundation Of Canada

On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our host, Morgan Yonge takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Morgan speaks Earl Thiessen of Oxford House Foundation Of Canada.

An Oxford House is a self-sustaining, democratically run home that’s free from drugs and alcohol. These homes provide an environment for peer-supported communal living, self-governance, and self-help, allowing residents to support each other in their efforts to abstain from alcohol and substance use. With no time limit regarding length of stay.

