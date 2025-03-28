On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our host, Daniel Coburn, takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur who is doing great work in our community. In this segment, Daniel speaks with Gauri Junnarkar of AyurNutrition.

At Ayurnutrition we offer a unique, holistic approach to health by blending the age-old wisdom of Ayurveda with modern nutrition. Our personalized wellness plans are designed to fit your lifestyle and needs, empowering you to achieve balance, vitality, and long-term well-being

View original post: 5 Minutes With Gauri Junnarkar of AyurNutrition on Daily News Network.

