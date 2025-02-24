On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our hosts, Morgan Yonge and Monica Arora, of Digital Monk Marketing, take the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Morgan and Monica speak with Harish Consul of Ocgrow Ventures.

Ocgrow Ventures is one of Canada’s leading private venture capital funds, with global investment focus in the tech industry, for over 30 years.

View original post: 5 Minutes With Harish Consul of Ocgrow Ventures on Daily News Network.

