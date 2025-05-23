5 Minutes With Jeff Patterson of The Yielding Warrior

On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our host, Daniel Coburn takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Daniel speaks with Jeff Patterson of The Yielding Warrior.

The Yielding Warrior is a meditative arts program founded by Jeff Patterson that blends Tai Chi, Qigong, breathwork, and mindset training to help individuals create an evolving life practice. Rooted in over 30 years of teaching experience, it empowers people to reduce stress, build resilience, and lead with greater awareness—on the mat and in everyday life.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.