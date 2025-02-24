On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our hosts, Morgan Yonge and Monica Arora, of Digital Monk Marketing, take the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Morgan and Monica speak with 5 Minutes With Jefferson Roc of PeerX.ai and Seth Anderson of Blue Willow Entertainment.

Jefferson Roc:

**PeerX.ai** is a digital platform that enhances peer support for mental health by making it more accessible, scalable, and effective. Designed for health systems, first responders, and insurers, it provides structured, confidential peer support spaces that improve well-being and reduce stigma. PeerX.ai stands out by integrating advanced technology to streamline peer support delivery, ensuring consistency, safety, and impact at scale.

Seth Anderson:

Full service music company specializing in artist development

